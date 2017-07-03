Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision in line with forecasts (1.5%)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision in line with forecasts (1.5%)
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
EUR/JPY rebounds from 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
RBNZ outlines plans for bank capital review
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
BOJ’s Masai: Big yen swings cause of concern for Japan
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
EUR/JPY has been sidelined
FXStreet
|
03:02 GMT
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle with 1.2250 as risk-off seeps back
FXStreet
|
02:57 GMT
IMF’s Helbling: The NZD is above its long-term average
FXStreet
|
02:27 GMT
AUD/USD firmer, re-takes 0.7600 ahead of RBA
FXStreet
|
02:22 GMT
US begins deploying THAAD missile in S. Korea - CNN
FXStreet
|
02:08 GMT
Gold eyes fresh 3-week lows amid Fed rate hike talk
FXStreet
|
02:05 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda wants bond buying to be sustainable - RTRS
FXStreet
|
01:56 GMT
N. Korea launched 5 missiles: US report - Kyodo
FXStreet
|
01:47 GMT
N.Korea missile launch update: Leader Kim Jong-un supervised the drill
FXStreet
|
01:42 GMT
AUD/NZD - Above weekly 200-MA for the first time since Nov 2012
FXStreet
|
01:28 GMT
PBOC set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8957
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
Fed March rate hike bets near 90%
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.9040 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:54 GMT
USD/JPY: 114.00 being tested with bid start in Tokyo
FXStreet
|
00:49 GMT
Iron ore hit one-month low
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
AUD/JPY is in a recovery mode ahead of RBA decision
FXStreet
|
00:25 GMT
Load More content ...