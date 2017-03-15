Skip to main content
Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction: 282M (February) vs previous 557M


Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction: 282M (February) vs previous 557M


57 minutes ago
Trump: Decision to block revised travel ban is part of "unprecedented judicial overreach"


58 minutes ago
PBOC set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8862


01:20 GMT
AUD/JPY retreats from 2-week high, eyes BOJ decision


01:11 GMT
US headline CPI increased modestly - Nomura


01:02 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8819 - Nomura


00:57 GMT
When is the BoJ and how could it affect USD/JPY?


00:53 GMT
President Trump wants to cut the hell out of taxes


00:51 GMT
AUD/USD revisits sub-0.77 levels after weak Aussie unemployment data


00:42 GMT
Australian Feb employment sees jobless rate tick up to 5.9%


00:35 GMT
Australia Part-time employment: -33.5K (February) vs previous 58.3K


00:31 GMT
Australia Employment Change s.a. registered at -6.4K, below expectations (16K) in February


00:31 GMT
Australia Participation Rate in line with forecasts (64.6%) in February


00:30 GMT
Australia Fulltime employment up to 27.1K in February from previous -44.8K


00:30 GMT
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. above expectations (5.7%) in February: Actual (5.9%)


00:30 GMT
Treasury yields tanked on neutral Fed


00:17 GMT
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation fell from previous 4.1% to 4% in March


00:01 GMT
Dutch election: PM Rutte's VVD clear leader, in the lead to form new cabinet


Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥-1130.6B to ¥-703.9B in March 10


Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks fell from previous ¥-167.1B to ¥-722.7B in March 10


Mar 15, 23:51 GMT
