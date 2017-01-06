Skip to main content
Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) down to 32.6% in May from previous 38.6%
FXStreet Team
Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) down to 32.6% in May from previous 38.6%
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Sweden Purchasing Managers Index Manufacturing (MoM) below forecasts (61.5) in May: Actual (58.8)
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Forex Today: AUD tumbles on China PMI, focus on PMIs, ADP
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
South Africa: Fitch Ratings expected to announce ratings decision today - TDS
06:11 GMT
|
06:11 GMT
UK PMI and US ISM amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
06:07 GMT
|
06:07 GMT
USD/CAD consolidating around 1.35 mark, awaits data for fresh impetus
06:07 GMT
|
06:07 GMT
US Dollar a tad firmer, looks to regain 97.00
06:04 GMT
|
06:04 GMT
UK: Manufacturing PMI to hold onto last month’s gains - TDS
06:04 GMT
|
06:04 GMT
USD/SGD gaining upside traction
06:01 GMT
|
06:01 GMT
Russia HSBC Manufacturing PMI remains at 52.4 in May
06:00 GMT
|
06:00 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices s.a (MoM) below forecasts (-0.1%) in May: Actual (-0.2%)
06:00 GMT
|
06:00 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) came in at 2.1%, below expectations (2.5%) in May
06:00 GMT
|
06:00 GMT
RTRS Poll: China’s Yuan, Indian Rupee to weaken over coming year
05:53 GMT
|
05:53 GMT
GBP/USD probing daily lows near 1.2860 ahead of PMI
05:48 GMT
|
05:48 GMT
Australia: Retail sales surge higher, house prices fell and private capex disappointed - TDS
05:47 GMT
|
05:47 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product (YoY) climbed from previous 0.6% to 1.1% in 1Q
05:47 GMT
|
05:47 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) came in at 0.3%, below expectations (0.4%) in 1Q
05:46 GMT
|
05:46 GMT
CAC 40 Future: Upside potential appears limited - Natixis
05:43 GMT
|
05:43 GMT
BOJ’s Harada: BOJ to withdraw stimulus when 2 % inflation target is in sight
05:35 GMT
|
05:35 GMT
AUD/USD consolidating after Chinese PMI-led slump to 2-week lows
05:33 GMT
|
05:33 GMT
