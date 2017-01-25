Australia: Q4 CPI represents a welcome stabilisation of the economy - ANZ

In view of the Jo Masters, Senior Economist at ANZ, today’s Australian inflation data suggest that the sharp disinflationary forces that have been weighing on prices are abating and that inflation is stabilising.

Key Quotes

“Headline CPI was in line with our expectations at 0.5% q/q, while underlying inflation was a touch weaker at 0.4% q/q. This data is consistent with the RBA’s forecast profile and has no immediate policy implication. While the stabilisation in inflation would be welcome, we continue to see inflation running below the policy target band until H2 2017.