Australia Q3 Trimmed Mean CPI +0.4 % QoQ, AUD steady

Australia Q3 RBA Trimmed Mean CPI +0.4 pct QoQ.

AUD/USD unchanged as markets look through data.

Australia CPI has arrived as follows:

Aussie CPI

Australia Q3 CPI (all groups) +1.6 pct QoQ.

Australia Q3 RBA weighted median CPI +0.3 pct QoQ.

Australia Q3 RBA trimmed-mean CPI +1.2 pct YoY.

Australia Q3 CPI (all groups) +0.7 pct YoY.

Australia Q2 RBA weighted median CPI +1.3 pct YoY.

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD is virtually unchanged on the release.

There is a higher focus on jobs numbers and November's Reserve Bank of Australia decision will unlikely be heavily influenced by the CPI reading. However, the data does support the case for further easing from the RBA.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounded by support and resistance, watch for breakout

Description of the Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index released by the RBA and republished by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services.

The trimmed mean is calculated as the weighted mean of the central 70% of the quarterly price change distribution of all CPI components, with the annual rates based on compounded quarterly calculations.