Analysts at TD Securities are forecasting Australia’s Q3 headline inflation to edge up 0.6%/q (prior 0.4%) on alcohol, food & tobacco, with fuel providing some offset.

Key Quotes

“This takes annual headline CPI to 1.8% from 1.6%. Underlying inflation is expected to remain a touch below 0.4%/q, keeping core inflation ~1.5%/y. However this outcome is unlikely to trigger the RBA to cut next month.”