Analysts at Westpac, note that the Australian economy grew by a disappointing 0.4% in the September quarter for annual growth of 1.7% and was slightly below the market consensus forecast of 0.5% and the Westpac forecast of 0.6%.
Key Quotes
“Of most concern is that this represents the fifth consecutive quarter where private final demand, which declined by 0.3% in September, either contracted or was flat.”
“Within private final demand the most surprising undershoot was household consumption, which expanded by only 0.1%. While volatile, we assess trend household consumption growth at around 2.7%yr. However over the last year household consumption has grown by only 1.2%.”
“The contraction in the dwelling construction cycle continued into the September quarter. New dwelling construction contracted by 2.8% to be down by 11.0% over the year. Complemented by an annual fall of 7.1% in alterations and additions, total dwelling construction is down by 9.6%.”
“Growth continued to be boosted by public demand (+1.7% for the quarter and 5.2% for the year).”
“The Federal Government and the Reserve Bank will be disappointed with this result. A lift in annual output growth from 1.6% to 1.7% is hardly a “gentle turning point” when private final demand contracted by 0.3% following a 0.1% contraction in the June quarter.”
“RBA rate cuts have had some impact with house prices lifting nationally by 2.3% (including 3.5% in Sydney and Melbourne) in the September quarter. This turnaround has clearly failed to boost spending in the quarter although any wealth effect is likely to have substantial lags.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.
Forex Today: Aussie downed by trade, growth concerns; Services PMIs in focus
Fresh US-China concerns over the Xinjiang human rights bill added to the ongoing trade deal uncertainty in the Asian session, as Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower. The risk tones remained broadly softer, as the safe-havens continued to find support.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.