Australia: Q3 CPI likely to print 0.7% - Westpac

Australia: Q3 CPI likely to print 0.7% - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac are forecasting a 0.74% Q3 rise in the Australian headline CPI of which, 0.47ppts are likely to come from energy while he ex-energy (household electricity and gas) inflation rises 0.27%.
Key Quotes
“The Q2 CPI printed 0.2% compared to the market median of 0.5%. The annual rate moderated to 1.9%yr from 2.1%yr in Q1. The core measures rose as expected at 0.5%qtr highlighting just how modest the broader inflation picture is outside of housing or health. The annual pace of the average of the core measures was flat at 1.8%yr.”
“Core inflation is forecast to print 0.3%qtr (0.29%) holding the annual rate flat at 1.8%yr. The trimmed mean forecast is 0.27% while the weighted median forecast is 0.32%. The two quarter annualised pace of core inflation decelerates to 1.7%yr from 2.1%yr, below the RBA’s target band.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.