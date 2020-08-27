Australia Q2 new CAPEX beats at -5.9% vs -8.4% expected

Australia's CAPEX has been released as follows:

Australia Q2 new Capital Expenditure -5.9 pct qtr/qtr s/adj (Reuters poll -8.4 pct).

Australia Q2 building CAPEX -4.4 pct QoQ, s/adj.

Australia Q2 plant/machinery CAPEX -7.6 pct QoQ, s/adj.

A sharp slump in equipment spending was expected to drag private new capital expenditure down in the second quarter, so there is a surprise in the data here which has given the Aussie a marginal boost on the five-minute chart.

The price remains, however, below the session highs of 0.7250 and trades at 0.7241 at the time of writing.

Description of the Private Capital Expenditure

The Private Capital Expenditure released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics measures current and future capital expenditure intentions of the private sector. It is considered as an indicator for inflationary pressures. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).