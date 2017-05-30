Skip to main content
Australia Private Sector Credit (MoM): 0.4% (April) vs 0.3%
By
FXStreet Team
Australia Private Sector Credit (MoM): 0.4% (April) vs 0.3%
FXStreet
|
01:32 GMT
ANZ NZ business confidence: good times can go on longer - ANZ
FXStreet
|
01:28 GMT
AUD/USD better bid on Chinese news, can bulls remain above key resistance?
FXStreet
|
01:20 GMT
ANZ's monthly business outlook improves, takes NZD/USD through 0.71
FXStreet
|
01:08 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Activity Outlook rose from previous 37.7% to 38.3% in May
FXStreet
|
01:01 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence increased to 14.9 in May from previous 11
FXStreet
|
01:00 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8713 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:59 GMT
China Non-manufacturing PMI up to 54.5 in May from previous 54
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
China NBS Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (51) in May: Actual (51.2)
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
Risk of major countries leaving EUR not an immediate concern - Moody's
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
USD/JPY: looking to recover albeit bearish bias to 110.50 persists
FXStreet
|
00:50 GMT
AUD/USD: bears are re-awakening - ANZ
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) below forecasts (4.3%) in April: Actual (4%)
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:52 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) rose from previous 3.5% to 5.7% in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:52 GMT
AUD/USD: dollar weakness prevails and headed to 0.7550 near term?
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:48 GMT
RBNZ's Wheeler: We are very pleased house price inflation has come off in recent months
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:07 GMT
United Kingdom BRC Shop Price Index (YoY) rose from previous -0.5% to -0.4% in May
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:07 GMT
Sentiment towards the USD remains poor - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:03 GMT
United Kingdom Gfk Consumer Confidence above forecasts (-8) in May: Actual (-5)
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:02 GMT
South Korea Industrial Output Growth registered at -2.2%, below expectations (0.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:01 GMT
