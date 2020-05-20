Australia preliminary April Retail Sales -17.9% MoM, strongest fall on record – ABS

Australia preliminary April Retail Sales is out as follows:
Australia preliminary April Retail Sales
- -17.9% MoM – ABS
This is the strongest seasonally adjusted fall ever published from the retail trade survey ABS. Turnover in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, and cafes, restaurants and takeaways is around half the level of April 2019 – ABS.
Food retailing industry, which saw a strong rise in march due to unprecedented demand, fell 17.1% from March 2020 – ABS
ABS warns the result is subject to revision, but this is a number which is showing falls in every industry, with particularly strong falls in food retailing, cafes, restaurants and takeaways, and clothing, footwear and personal accessories due to the lockdown.
As a consequence, the Aussie is barely changed as markets factor in the obvious adverse ramifications. meanwhile, and a more compelling chart stays with the ASX 200 Index.
The escalating tensions with Australia's top trading partner China over a global probe into the origin of the novel coronavirus along with Wall Street's overnight losses are denting sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index is down 0.4% on the sessions and is struggling at below two-month peak (5606) on Tuesday which trades just above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Bears are looking for the next bearish impulse and entry on repeated failures to advance.
