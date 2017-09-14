Australia: Positive domestic narrative – Westpac

Australia: Positive domestic narrative – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The steep rise in Australian employment in Aug reinforced the mostly positive domestic narrative, with business conditions reported as very strong and an RBA rate hike fully priced for a year from now, according to Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Commodity prices remain broadly supportive though their rise since the June lows has not matched the scale of AUD/USD gains. As the chart shows, commodity prices and yield differentials have boosted our AUD/USD fair value estimate by almost 5% since June but its actual gain has been above 8%.”
“Combined with spec positioning still very long AUD, this seems to leave AUD/USD vulnerable whenever the US dollar makes broad-based gains. If the rare bipartisan co-operation at the White House continues, then a firmer USD could trim AUD/USD to around 0.79.”
“But AUD losses should be limited so long as risk appetite is positive e.g. MSCI World hit a record high this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.