Australia Part-time employment: -33.5K (February) vs previous 58.3K
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Australia Employment Change s.a. registered at -6.4K, below expectations (16K) in February
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Australia Participation Rate in line with forecasts (64.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Australia Fulltime employment up to 27.1K in February from previous -44.8K
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. above expectations (5.7%) in February: Actual (5.9%)
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Treasury yields tanked on neutral Fed
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation fell from previous 4.1% to 4% in March
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Dutch election: PM Rutte’s VVD clear leader, in the lead to form new cabinet
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥-1130.6B to ¥-703.9B in March 10
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks fell from previous ¥-167.1B to ¥-722.7B in March 10
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:51 GMT
Fed: economy is in line with the FOMC’s forecasts - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:32 GMT
When is Aussie jobs report and how could affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:23 GMT
HKMA tracks Fed and hikes rates by 25 bps
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:16 GMT
USD/RUB momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:02 GMT
AUD/NZD headed to 1.1050? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:23 GMT
NZD/USD: rally sold into after Q4 GDP miss
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:15 GMT
Upside vulnerability in USD/SGD
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
GBP/USD powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
AUD/USD volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
AUD/USD warns of a stronger rally attempt
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
