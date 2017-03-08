Australia: Online sales still growing, albeit slower over the month and year - NAB

Australia: Online sales still growing, albeit slower over the month and year - NABBy Sandeep Kanihama
In seasonally adjusted terms, at 0.7%, growth in Australia’s online retail sales slowed in June, from a rapid 1.4% in May, notes Alan Oster, Group Chief Economist a NAB.
Key Quotes
“The revised estimate for trend online retail sales growth was 0.3%. While this is lower than May (0.4%), it remains positive.”
“In the 12 months to June, we estimate that Australians spent an estimated $22.74 billion on online retail – a level that is equivalent to around 7.4% of the traditional bricks and mortar retail sector (May 2017 - Australian Bureau of Statistics).”
“In year on year terms (June 2017 v June 2016), online sales grew by 7.6%, down from the 8.2% year-on-year growth rate in February.”
“Noteworthy is the annual sales growth of SMEs far beyond their corporate peers in the most recent period, despite a contraction in their sales growth in June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.