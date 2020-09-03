Australia, NZ dollars’ rally to last? – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of analysts, the outlook on the Antipodeans appears cloudy despite the upward revisions to their price forecasts.
Key quotes
“Median forecasts put the Aussie at $0.7200 on a one- and three-month horizon from $0.7000 and $0.7050, respectively in the previous poll.
the poll shows analysts doubt the rally can get much further, putting the currency at $0.7300 in six months and $0.7400 in one year amid expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time to come.
Analysts polled seem to think it has topped out for the moment, putting it at $0.6600 over three months.
The kiwi was last trading at $0.6764 after rising for five months on the trot and was not too far from a one-year high touched this week.”
