Australia NSW State reports 8 new cases of Covid-19

NSW records eight new coronavirus cases yesterday, the Guardian reported.

Gladys Berejiklian says NSW has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus in the 24-hours to 8pm yesterday, and five more cases after 8pm.

She thanked the than 3,000 people came forward for testing in southwest Sydney yesterday. Some 24,000 tests were performed statewide.

The Guardian explained that Berejklian said two of the eight cases reported yesterday were in hotel quarantine and six were in community transmission.

She said NSW was on a state of “high alert” to ensure it had contained the outbreak.

We need to make sure we get on top of any potential hot spots or any potential community transmission that might be bubbling away under the surface. All of us need to limit our activity, all of us need to think about what we’re doing, all of us need to think about how are keeping ourselves safe, our family safe and our loved ones safe. So while we are encouraged by the numbers of people coming forward and getting tested, while we are encouraged by the great detective work our health officials are doing, we remain in a state of high alert, we remain concerned, about the underlying community transmission that could be bubbling away and in response we ask all of our citizens to think carefully about their activity. We are not suggesting that people completely isolate themselves unless they have symptoms or have been tested... but we certainly are saying to people in the next little while, think about what you are doing.

On the Crossroads hotel, she said:

I do also want to especially thank Dr Chant and her team, the health Minister and everybody in health, the detective work that has gone on this week has been nothing short ofHerculean, with the one Crossroads outbreak we have seen anywhere between 5000 and 6000 people and their contacts contacted, it’s been a major job in I have been incredibly proud of all the team.

