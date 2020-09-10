Australia: NSW government in turmoil over withdrawal of support

The political scenario in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) worsened after Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said his party would no longer support Government legislation in Parliament, per ABC News.

Barilaro said that all Nationals MPs will sit on the cross bench, however, Ministers will not surrender their portfolios, ABC reported.

The disagreement in the coalition government comes in response to proposed planning regulations that would give farmers responsibility for managing koalas on their properties.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is seen extending its U-turn from near 0.7285 region, now trading around 0.7265, down 0.23% on the day.