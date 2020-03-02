Australia: No reason for a rate cut – TDS

Australian Interbank futures are now placing > 100% chance the RBA cuts 25bps tomorrow but analysts at TD Securities see little reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut tomorrow. AUD/USD trades at 0.6545.
Key quotes
“If there is no co-ordinated policy action, we see little reason for the RBA to cut the cash rate tomorrow. We believe the RBA can afford to wait for more information before it acts.”
“The RBA runs the risk that cuts may not help the economy - tourist and foreign student numbers are unlikely to jump in response to rate cuts.”
“With the monetary policy transmission mechanism having diminished, we believe the RBA and Government are more likely to achieve a greater impact via alternative targeted measures such as providing support for small firms via a special lending facility or more far-reaching fiscal stimulus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
