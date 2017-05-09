Australia: Net exports jumps 0.3ppts in Q2, Public demand surges b 2.2%qtr - Westpac

Andrew Hanlan, Research Analyst at Westpac notes that Australia’s net exports have swung from a large negative in Q1 to a small positive in Q2.

Key Quotes

“The key theme, temporary disruptions dented export shipments in Q1, with a return to more normal conditions in Q2.”

“Net exports added 0.3ppts to Q2 GDP, exceeding expectations (mkt median 0.0 and Westpac 0.1ppt)”

“The subtraction from Q1 GDP was revised to -0.9ppts from -0.7ppts”

“Export volumes grew by 2.7% in Q2 vs a forecast 2.2%. Goods rebounded, +3.1% after a -3.0%, and services continue to grow at a relatively strong pace, +1.4% after a +1.3%, to be 5.4% above a year ago.”

“Import volumes advanced, +1.2% vs a forecast 1.9%, to meet expanding demand.”

“Public demand

Public demand is expanding at an above trend pace as governments commit to new investment projects. This theme was evident in Q2.

Public demand grew by 2.2% in the quarter, adding 0.5ppts to quarterly GDP. We had expected a contribution of 0.3ppts.

Investment jumped 6.7% in the quarter and consumption increased by an above par 1.2%.”

“Implications for Q2 GDP

We have upgraded our Q2 GDP growth forecast to 1.0%qtr, 2.0%yr, lifted from 0.7%qtr.

The arithmetic is domestic demand 1.2%, inventories -0.6ppts and net exports +0.3ppts.”

“Key themes for Q2 are: