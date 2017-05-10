Australia: Mixed economic releases – BBH

Australia: Mixed economic releases – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Economists had expected Australian retail sales to have grown by around 0.3% after a flat report in July but instead, retail sales fell by 0.6% in August, and, adding insult to injury, revised the July report to show a 0.2% decline, notes the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“It is the first back-to-back decline in five years. News that the July trade surplus was near twice the initial estimate (now ~A$808 mln) and that the August surplus was a bit larger than expected (~A$989 mln) was not sufficient to offset, and indeed may have made possible by the compression of domestic demand.”
“The Australian dollar is finding some support near $0.7820 after it reached a one-week high yesterday near $0.7875. The week's low, which is also a two and a half month low, was recorded near $0.7785. There do not appear to be large options struck near the money expiring today, but there is an A$1.1 bln option that will be cut tomorrow struck at $0.7800.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.