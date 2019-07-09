According to TD Securities analysts, Australia’s NAB Business survey for June was mixed with the post-election impact rather muted as Business Conditions rose 2pts in June, from 1 to 3, but Confidence dropped 5pts from 7 to 2.

Key Quotes

“There are numbers in here that would please the RBA - jumps in trading conditions (from 3 to 6) and employment (from 2 to 5) helped drive the rise in Business Conditions and there was a pick up in capacity utilisation from 80.9% to 82.1% - perhaps spare capacity is unwound over coming months. That said forward orders and profitability remained weak on rising input and labour costs, weighing on confidence.”