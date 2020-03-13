Australia: Mass gatherings of more than 500 people likely to be cancelled – ABC News

According to ABC News, Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has told Premiers, Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

On Thursday, Daily Telegraph reported that Australia is actively considering an all of Europe travel ban. This followed the US’ ban on all travellers from Europe.

AUD/USD on a road to recovery

Amid broad risk-aversion, AUD/USD looks to extend the recovery above the 0.63 handle, having hit a new decade low of 0.6215 reached in the US last session.