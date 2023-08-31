Australia: Lower inflation favours further pause from the RBA – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann reviews the latest inflation figures in Australia.
Key Takeaways
Australia’s monthly CPI rose 4.9% y/y in Jul, easing from 5.4% in Jun, and the peak of 8.4% in Dec 2022. On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 0.3% in Jul, also lower from the 0.7% m/m increase in Jun.
The latest monthly inflation print vindicates the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s decision to stay pat earlier this month (1 Aug), when it held the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10%,
However, we believe there is a chance it will hike one last time this year, taking the cash rate target to a peak of 4.35%. In terms of timing, this is likely to occur at the 7 Nov meeting, following the release of the 3Q23 CPI on 25 Oct.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the Core HICP inflation declined to 5.3% on a yearly basis in August as expected, not allowing the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 after BoE Pill's comments
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, under pressure in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling fails to cheer hawkish BoE Pill's comments amid a notable US Dollar rebound, as traders await the US PCE inflation data for fresh cues.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key US employment data
Gold price trades sideways after a rally inspired by soft labor demand due to the deteriorating economic outlook. The precious metal is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are likely to make an informed decision after the release of US NFP data on Friday.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Core PCE Inflation Forecast: Federal Reserve preferred price indicator expected to stay over 4%
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favored inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, on Thursday, August 31 at 12:30 GMT.