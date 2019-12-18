Felicity Emmett, senior economist at ANZ, notes that Australia’s house prices are rising sharply, but the ongoing weakness in building approvals has raised concerns about a looming housing shortage, particularly in the apartment market.
Key Quotes
“The lags between interest rate cuts and building approvals are lengthening as apartments (which take longer to approve and longer to build) become more significant in the housing mix. There are signs of a pick-up in some of construction’s other leading indicators, which suggest a turn in approvals is imminent.”
“The decline in approvals to date suggests that construction will fall for some months yet, not picking up until mid-2020. That fall will feed through to housing supply, and vacancy rates are set to decline over 2020 and 2021. Across the two major capital cities, the shortage of housing looks likely to be more marked in Melbourne than Sydney.”
EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
GBP/USD seesaws around four-day low ahead of UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair fears a hard Brexit while the recent USD strength has added worries for the buyers.
UK Inflation Preview: CPI bottoming, positive ahead of the BOE?
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble
The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.