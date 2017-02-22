Australia: Leading Index sustains recent lift in growth rate - Westpac

Bill Evans, Chief Economist at Westpac, notes that the six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, fell from 1.36% in December to 1.30% in January.

Key Quotes

“This marks the sixth consecutive month where the growth rate in the Index is at or above trend. That followed a period of fifteen consecutive months where the growth rate had been below trend. That sustained period of below trend growth in the series had been pointing to the weakness we have seen in the economy in the September quarter (although no lead indicator could have prepared us for a negative growth print).”

“However, the run of six consecutive above or at trend readings is signalling a better outlook for the first half of 2017. In particular, whereas over the September–November period the Index had been losing momentum, albeit still in positive territory, the December and January results represent a very strong rebound.”

“Westpac concurs with the forecast of the Reserve Bank of 3% growth through 2017. That growth rate is above trend and consistent with the positive leads from the Index over the last six months.”

“Potential complications for this growth rate lie with the Australian dollar. Although the recent strength in the Australian dollar is entirely understandable given the recent surge in commodity prices, the intensity and timing of any boost to spending from the rising terms of trade is always uncertain. On the other hand a higher Australian dollar can be expected to challenge services and manufacturing export growth. For now our forecasts for commodity prices and the Australian dollar envisage that we are near the peaks although we do not expect much correction to commodity prices or the Australian dollar through the remainder of 2017.”