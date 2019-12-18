Australia: Leading Index continues to signal growth below trend – Westpac

Bill Evans, analyst at Westpac, notes that the six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac– Melbourne Institute Leading Index for Australian economy, fell from –0.78% in October to –0.81% in November.
Key Quotes
“The Leading Index growth rate has now been below trend for the last twelve months and continues to point to weak economic momentum carrying well into 2020.”
“This signal from the Index is certainly consistent with Westpac’s own growth forecasts. We expect GDP growth in 2020 to be stuck at 2.1% which compares with trend growth of 2.75%.That modest growth pace reflects a flat consumer; further contraction in residential construction and disappointing business investment.”
“The Leading Index growth rate has deteriorated over the last six months from –0.17% in June to –0.81% in November. The main components driving the 0.64ppt shift have been a sell-off in commodity prices (–0.65ppts) and a more mixed performance on the Australian share market (–0.28ppts).”
“The Reserve Bank Board next meets on February 4. The minutes of the December Board meeting strengthen our conviction that the Board is likely to ease rates further at the February meeting. The flow of economic data over the next six weeks will be critical to that decision, particularly updates around the labour market, retail sales and confidence.”
“Given our forecasts, Westpac is comfortable with our current view that the RBA will reduce the cash rate from 0.75% to 0.50% at the February Board meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
GBP/USD seesaws around four-day low ahead of UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair fears a hard Brexit while the recent USD strength has added worries for the buyers.
UK Inflation Preview: CPI bottoming, positive ahead of the BOE?
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble
The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.