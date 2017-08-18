Australia: Leading data remains reasonably upbeat - ANZ

Australia: Leading data remains reasonably upbeat - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
The leading data for Australia remains reasonably upbeat and, on the commodity front, iron ore is trading at the highest level since June, explains Martin Whetton, Senior Rates Strategist at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“These could suggest that the markets need to be prepared for a shift in risks; with the domestic outlook aligning more with the global outlook that central bankers have championed. It is probably too early on that front for the domestic and global markets to align, as consumer confidence appears to be falling and wages data remain benign. The political landscape is a little trickier and represents a tail risk.”
