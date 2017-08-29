Australia: Key risk events ahead - Westpac

Australia: Key risk events ahead - WestpacBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Westpac provide brief insights on what to expect from the Australian economic events due on the cards tomorrow.
Key Quotes:
July building approvals
Last: 10.9%, Westpac forecast: -4.0%, market forecast: -5.0%, Range: -12% to +1%
“Dwelling approvals posted a surprisingly strong 10.9% rebound in June, coming off a 5.4% drop in May. High rise approvals jumped 14% but non-high rise segments also posted a strong gain
The high rise move is most likely monthly volatility that will unwind in July. The firming in other segments may be more enduring though with construction-related finance approvals showing a notable lift in Q2 (the number of approvals for construction up 7.2%qtr). The combined effect is likely to see only a partial retracement in July with total approvals expected to be down 4% but still up on May levels, reflecting the lift in non-high rise segments.”
Q2 construction work
Last: -0.7%, Westpac forecast: 1.0%, Market forecast: 1.0%, Range: -3% to +1%
“Construction activity weakened over the past three years as the downturn in private infrastructure (centred on mining) outweighed gains elsewhere.
In 2017, the first half was a choppy one. Work fell in Q1, -0.7%, dented by weather disruptions. In Q2, work rose by a forecast 1.0%, with the return to more normal conditions.”
