Australia: Jobless rate to peak at 8% in the next months – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann reviewed the recently published labour market report in the Australian economy.
Key Quotes
“Australia's jobless rate climbed to 7.4%, the highest level since November 1998 as the number of people without a job is now almost one million, rising from 923,000 to 992,300 in June, even as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. That said, a record 210,800 jobs were added to the economy in June, more than doubled the 100,000 jobs gains consensus was expecting, after May’s figures were revised higher to 264,100 losses (from 227,700 losses previously). The participation rate rose to 64.0% in June, from 62.7% in May, as more people were counted as looking for work.”
“Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said earlier this week, that the effective rate of unemployment is closer 13% when all those displaced from the job market by the COVID-19 pandemic are counted.”
“The government is also expected to lay out its plans for further stimulus measures, as most will be due to expire in September. It plans to spend AUD1bn to substantially extend the program that pays 50% of the wages of apprentices employed by small businesses from 80,000 workers to cover 180,000 workers across all industries.”
“We see peak unemployment rate at around 8% before ending the year around 7.6%. Nominal wages growth is still expected to be around 1% next year and inflation subdued at around 0.8%-1.2% over this year and next.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.