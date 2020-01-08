Catherine Birch, analyst at ANZ notes that Australian job vacancies rose 1.6% q/q in November 2019, following two quarters of decline and as a result, annual growth improved to -0.9%.
Key Quotes
“Vacancies in the public sector continued to rise (+3.0% q/q and +13.0%y/y). In a positive sign, vacancies in the private sector rose 1.5% q/q, following two quarters of decline. However, they remain down 2.3% y/y.”
“Solid vacancy growth in the ACT (+15.8% y/y) and in the public administration (+7.5% y/y) and education (+10.6% y/y) industries reflected the strength in the public sector. Rental, hiring and real estate vacancies were down a whopping 40.0% y/y but will likely rise again as the housing market recovers.”
“Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania recorded positive y/y vacancy growth but the Northern Territory, Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia saw declines.”
