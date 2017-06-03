Australia: Inflation grinding higher as RBA takes note - TDS

Analysts at TDS note that the Australian Feb monthly inflation gauge fell by –0.3%/mth, leaving the annual rate at +2.1%/yr as the monthly trimmed mean fell –0.1%/mth, although the annual rate ticked higher to +2.3%/yr.

Key Quotes

“We have two/three monthly inflation gauge prints for March qtr CPI, and we see plenty of upside with what we’ve seen so far. While there isn’t a perfect historical relationship between the monthly and the more comprehensive official quarterly inflation report we expect a step higher in both tradable and domestic inflation for the Mar qtr.”

“Subject to a shock March monthly print, we expect the official Mar qtr trimmed measure to increase by +0.65%/qtr, or increase from 1.64%/yr to 2.0%/yr, and combined with the weighted median, we expect “underlying” inflation to increase from 1.55% to 1.92%. This would be a little firmer than the RBA’s 2%/yr projection for mid-2017.”

“The acceleration in monthly domestic inflation is notable even if it was underestimating the official measure. Dec qtr domestic CPI picked up from 1.7% to 2.1%/yr, and based on the monthly guidance, we see another step higher to 2.4%/yr for Mar qtr.”

“Monthly tradable inflation has been elevated for a while, but the official measure has been slow to pick up. For the Mar qtr, petrol price base effects are a significant source of upside, where Mar qtr petrol prices are so far +9.2%/qtr compared with –13.3%/qtr a year ago.”

“For the RBA Board meeting tomorrow