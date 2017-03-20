Skip to main content
Australia House Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 3.5% to 7.7% in 4Q
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
Australia House Price Index (QoQ) registered at 4.1% above expectations (2.4%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
USD/JPY: offered to fresh low for the month 112.25
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
Japan Fin Min Aso – Will encourage US-Japan fair trade
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
What is correlating in FX? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
When are the RBA minutes and how could they affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 23:38 GMT
Housing and wages to be key elements in today's RBA minutes - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 23:16 GMT
When is Trump's speech and how could affect the USD?
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 23:07 GMT
Metal prices: Gold pushed to a two-week high - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:53 GMT
Key events from Australia today - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:31 GMT
Crude oil prices fell a touch overnight and here's why - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:24 GMT
Fed President Neel Kashkari criticizing the recent FOMC decision - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:21 GMT
NZD/USD: target 0.7130 and 50% retracement of Feb/Mar decline - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:18 GMT
NZD/USD: bulls up a leg and now eye 0.7098
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 22:15 GMT
New Zealand Visitor Arrivals (YoY) down to 1.8% in February from previous 11%
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 21:47 GMT
OpinionWay to publish a poll following the French election debate
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 20:52 GMT
Le Pen: France should be free to defend its interests
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 20:36 GMT
Forex today: markets looking for a catalyst but still suffering FOMC hangover
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 20:34 GMT
Le Pen: It's absolutely urgent to defend France's sovereignty
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 20:24 GMT
Wall Street mixed amid lack of drivers
FXStreet
|
Mar 20, 20:18 GMT
