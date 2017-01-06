Skip to main content
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) up to 0.8% in March from previous -1.1%
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
China Xinhua – US withdrawal from Paris Agreement is huge set back
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8086 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Brent Oil hit a three-week low
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
USD/JPY: algos pointing long and risk-on markets say so too
FXStreet
|
00:36 GMT
Nikkei tops 20K for the first time since December 2015
FXStreet
|
00:27 GMT
Japan Monetary Base (YoY) dipped from previous 19.8% to 19.4% in May
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:55 GMT
AUD/NZD: a bearish case - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:45 GMT
AUD/USD: in heavily bearish territory, capped 0.7450's eyeing 0.73/3065
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:40 GMT
South Korea Gross Domestic Product Growth (QoQ) : 1.1% (1Q) vs 0.9%
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:04 GMT
South Korea Gross Domestic Product Growth (YoY) climbed from previous 2.7% to 2.9% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:03 GMT
USD/NOK buyers could defend SMA crossover
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:02 GMT
Ireland Consumer Confidence dipped from previous 102 to 100.5 in May
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:01 GMT
EUR/JPY’s near term outlook is neutralising? - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:54 GMT
NZD/USD: back below the 20 4hr sma a turning point?
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:30 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below forecasts (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.66M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:02 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below expectations (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.7M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:01 GMT
Momentum extreme in AUD/NZD
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:00 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below forecasts (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.07M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:00 GMT
Market wrap: positive data helped boost risk sentiment - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 21:44 GMT
