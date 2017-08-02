Skip to main content
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) fell from previous 6.1% to 0.2% in January
By
FXStreet Team
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) fell from previous 6.1% to 0.2% in January
Feb 09, 00:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 00:01 GMT
United Kingdom RICS Housing Price Balance registered at 25% above expectations (22%) in January
Feb 09, 00:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 00:01 GMT
RBNZ reviewed:"Overall, we agree with the spirit of the Statement" - ANZ
Feb 08, 23:57 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:57 GMT
Japan Machinery Orders (MoM) came in at 6.7%, above expectations (3.1%) in December
Feb 08, 23:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:52 GMT
Japan Money Supply M2+CD (YoY) came in at 4.1%, above expectations (4%) in January
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
Japan Machinery Orders (YoY) above expectations (4.6%) in December: Actual (6.7%)
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks dipped from previous ¥-143.9B to ¥-248B in February 3
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥-1359.3B to ¥-126.6B in February 3
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:51 GMT
NZD/USD: "We continue to have a constructive view on the NZD" - Nomura
Feb 08, 23:39 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:39 GMT
Broad-based meltdown in Brazilian inflation - Rabobank
Feb 08, 23:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:31 GMT
RBNZ: "We doubt the market will fully embrace the RBNZ's neutral tone" - ANZ
Feb 08, 23:14 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:14 GMT
EUR/NZD bullish 'pin bar reversal' off 1.4530; RBNZ shoots down long-kiwi
Feb 08, 23:09 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 23:09 GMT
Wall Street: uncertainty hits financials and yields, stocks with modest moves
Feb 08, 22:16 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 22:16 GMT
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) up to -7.2% in December from previous -9.2%
Feb 08, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 21:46 GMT
RBNZ presser: NZD/USD below 200 sma on the 1hr sticks, no sign of FX intervention from Wheeler
Feb 08, 21:38 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 21:38 GMT
Quick thoughts on RBNZ - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:45 GMT
House of Commons granted 'Green Light' - UK's Article 50 walking towards EU
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
AUD/NZD: breaking out to the upside after RBNZ jawboned the bird
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
EU wants to agree formula for Britain's exit bill - Reuters
Feb 08, 20:13 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:13 GMT
NZD/USD: RBNZ unchanged but jawboning kiwi lower, down -0.54% on the day
Feb 08, 20:08 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:08 GMT
