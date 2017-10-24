Australia: Headline inflation likely to print 2.1% - RBC CM

In view of analysts at RBC Capital Markets, Australia’s headline inflation (tonight) will be boosted by the impact of higher retail electricity and gas prices in the quarter.

Key Quotes

“Our economists are a little above consensus for headline inflation (2.1% y/y vs 2.0%). Q3 CPI is likely to cement the view that core inflation has troughed and edging slightly higher, back within the RBA’s 2‐3% range for the first time since late 2015.”