Australia: Headline employment softer, but positives lie deeper below – TDS

Analysts at TDS note that the Australian employment in February fell by –6.5k via +27.1k full-time employment and –33.5k part-time and although the participation rate was unchanged at 64.6%, the unemployment rate increased from 5.7% to 5.9%.

Key Quotes

“It was hard for the market to ignore these softer headline prints and accordingly the AUD was sold down while bond yields dropped.”

“Headline employment reversed direction after gaining on average +22k jobs each month over Nov to Jan. On an annual basis growth in employment is steady, +0.9%. Despite full time jobs picking up in Feb, annual full time jobs growth remains elusive, -0.3%/yr (was –0.6%/yr in Jan) while part time jobs growth slowed, +3.4%/yr from +4.3%/yr in Jan.”

“The positives