Australia government's spending rises in Q2

Australia government's spending rises in Q2By Dhwani Mehta
A fresh report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Tuesday, the Australian government spending for consumption rose 1.2% in the second quarter to an inflation-adjusted AUD 80.08 billion ($63.71 billion).
Meanwhile, Investment spending by the government and public enterprises jumped 11.9% to AUD 23.58 billion.
These figures hold some relevance, especially in the wake of the upcoming Aus GDP figures slated for release tomorrow.
