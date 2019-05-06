Felicity Emmett, analyst at ANZ, points out that Australia’s quarterly GDP growth picked up a little in Q1 to 0.4% q/q, although annual growth continued to slow and is now down to 1.8%, its slowest pace since 2009 in the midst of the global financial crisis.
Key Quotes
“The weak tone to GDP confirms the dovish stance taken by RBA Governor, Phil Lowe, but the Bank is likely to be disappointed yet again by these data. The result looks to be less than the average 0.6-0.7% q/q growth the RBA had expected for Q1 and Q2. And unless Q2 partials pick up strongly it suggests that another round of growth downgrades in the Bank’s August Statement on Monetary Policy.”
“The report shows that weakness in the economy has become more broadly based, and the supports to growth more narrow.”
“Overall GDP growth continues to be held down by a weak household sector, under pressure from persistently low income growth, high debt and falling house prices.”
“Ultimately, the Q1 GDP data provide further confirmation that the economy likely needs more stimulus to generate stronger growth, lower unemployment and higher inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.