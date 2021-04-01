Australia Feb balance Trade Balance: A$+7,529 mln, vs Reuters poll +9,700 mln

Australia’s trade balance surplus hit a record high of $10.1bn last time around.
Today, the data has been released as follows:
- Australia Feb balance goods/svcs A$+7,529 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: a$+9,700 mln).
- Exports -1 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
- Imports +5 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
There has been no significant reaction in the Aussie in thin holiday markets. AUD/USD is steady around 0.7590.
Description the trade balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
EUR/USD shrugs off Biden public investment plan announcements
EUR/USD is currently consolidating within a new intra-day 1.1720-1.1760 range, just above Wednesday Asia Pacific session lows just above the 1.1700 level. FX market volumes are thin at the moment, with North American participants having left and most of the Asia Pacific flow yet to arrive.
GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800
GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.