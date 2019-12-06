Australia: Employment likely to bounce by +50k in May - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities suggest that they are expecting an election bounce of +50k for Australia’s employment in May, skewed towards part-time as the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) temporarily hires poll booth staff and vote counters.

Key Quotes

“The July 2016 election saw a temporary jump of +73k part-time workers. A lift of +50k with an unchanged participation rate could see the unemployment rate dip again to 4.9% and put a nail in the July cut coffin.”