Australia: Employment boom, wages next? - TDS

Analysts at TDS explain that it was another Australian headline jobs beat vs consensus, with full-time employment and hours worked powering ahead as headline employment rose by another +19.8k in September, with the outsized employment beat for August barely touched at +53k. In addition, the unemployment rate stepped down to 5.5% as the participation rate remained unchanged at 65.2%, they further add.

Key Quotes

“The acceleration in trend full-time jobs and hours worked at the expense of part-time has been a welcome theme all year. This is the mirror image of the weak composition that prevailed in 2016, where all net jobs created were part-time, skewed towards males. Those weak trends sparked the “spare capacity” concerns of the then newly minted RBA Governor Lowe. Surely he must be convinced by now that the labour market is more robust by the day!”

“Annual employment growth jumped to 3.1%/yr, boosted by base effects of a negative September 2016 report. We see the NAB net employment balance as being more forward looking than the ANZ and the skilled vacancy series, and suggests that employment growth can be comfortably tracking between 2½-2¾% into mid-2018.”

“Implications