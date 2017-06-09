Australia: Economy grew by 0.8% in Q2 - Westpac

Andrew Hanlan, Research Analyst at Westpac, notes that the Australian economy grew by 0.8% in Q2 as conditions rebounded from a weather disrupted 0.3% rise in Q1 while annual growth was steady at 1.8%.

Key Quotes

“Real GDP growth in Q2 was 0.8%qtr, 1.8%yr. That was weaker than ‘final’ expectations (market median 0.9% and Westpac 1.0%)”

“The quarterly profile for GDP has been a choppy one over the past year, with conditions impacted by one-offs and weather disruptions. The four quarter profile for real GDP is -0.4%, 1.1%, 0.3% and 0.8%. Annual GDP growth will move higher in Q3 as the -0.4% for September 2016 drops out of the calculation.”

“The main surprise :

The main and critically important negative surprise was around household spending and wage incomes.

Nominal wage incomes grew by 0.7%, undershooting the quarterly partial which was 1.2%. With employment up 1.0% in the quarter, this implies that the average compensation of employees contracted, -0.3%qtr to be 0.3% below the level of a year ago. This highlights the compositional shifts in the mining states, towards lower paying jobs, and the underlying weakness of wages growth.

Consumer spending grew by 0.7%, vs an expected 1.0%, and annual growth is little changed, at a lacklustre 2.6%. Households did draw on their savings, with the household saving ratio moderating to 4.6% from 5.3% in Q1.

The consumer spending detail showed retail components largely as expected based on the strong retail sales result for the quarter (+1.5%) but weaker than expected spending on vehicles (down 1.1%qtr despite monthly sales numbers pointing to a solid quarterly rise) and on services. Within the services component one of the standout weak spots was ‘electricity, gas and other fuel’ which saw spending contract 3.8%qtr, the largest quarterly decline since September 2012 when the carbon tax was introduced. The fall appears to be due to weather conditions - higher than usual heatwaves increasing electricity consumption in Q1 then a warm, mild winter seeing reduced heating requirements in Q2 – rather than recently electricity price increases which only came into effect in July.

There were some other downside surprises relative to our final expectations, including public demand 1.8% vs a f/c 2.2%, and business investment a 1.1% vs a f/c 1.3%.”

“ Overview