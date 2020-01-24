Australia CPI preview: Headline inflation to rise 0.6% in Q4 – Westpac

The analysts at Westpac forecast Westpac a 0.6% rise in the Australian December quarter CPI lifting the annual pace to 1.8%yr from 1.7%yr.
Key Quotes:
“The December quarter is seasonally strong with the ABS projecting a seasonal factor of +0.1ppt. The seasonally adjusted CPI is forecast to rise 0.6%.
The trimmed mean is forecast to rise 0.4%qtr/1.5%yr and the weighted median is forecast to rise 0.5%qtr/1.3%yr. The six month annualized pace of the trimmed means is flat are 1.6%yr.
The sources of inflationary pressure remain tightly contained.
Boosting the CPI in Q4 is an 8.5% rise in tobacco (worth 0.29ppt) and the 5.5% rise in auto fuel prices (worth 0.18ppt) which combined make a 0.47ppt contribution to the Q4 CPI. There is something of a drought impact in food prices (1.2%qtr/0.19ppt) but as yet no bushfire effect which, if present, could appear in Q1 2020.
Outside the above, prices are close to flat or falling. Housing costs rise just 0.2% (0.05ppt), recreation prices also rise 0.2% (0.03ppt), clothing & footwear (–1.5%) and household contents & services (–0.3%) have a seasonal fall while communication prices continue to the trend decline (–1.1%/–0.03ppt).
Core inflation at 1.5%yr (trimmed mean) remains well below the bottom of the RBA target band as moderating housing costs offset modest inflationary pressure elsewhere.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Yen picks up bids on mounting China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY is seeing some fresh selling in Asia with the yen recovering ground on the back of rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally. Further, upbeat Japanese inflation data also underpins the local currency.
AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment
Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.
Gold in Demand Amidst Coronavirus Fears, $1568 Key
Given global developments so far this year, traders have already gotten crash courses in diverse fields from climate science to Middle East relations to US constitutional law. This week has forced traders to get up to speed quickly in epidemiology.
WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset
WTI pulls back from early-November lows while taking the bids to $55.60 during the Asian session on Friday. Downbeat inventory levels, fears of demand slowdown and an end to global production cut have recently weighed on the black gold.
GBP/USD: Under pressure between 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD remains mildly negative while trading near 1.3120 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair took a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside on the previous day.