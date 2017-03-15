Skip to main content
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation fell from previous 4.1% to 4% in March
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Dutch election: PM Rutte’s VVD clear leader, in the lead to form new cabinet
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥-1130.6B to ¥-703.9B in March 10
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks fell from previous ¥-167.1B to ¥-722.7B in March 10
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:51 GMT
Fed: economy is in line with the FOMC’s forecasts - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:32 GMT
When is Aussie jobs report and how could affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:23 GMT
HKMA tracks Fed and hikes rates by 25 bps
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:16 GMT
USD/RUB momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 23:02 GMT
AUD/NZD headed to 1.1050? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:23 GMT
NZD/USD: rally sold into after Q4 GDP miss
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:15 GMT
Upside vulnerability in USD/SGD
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
GBP/USD powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
AUD/USD volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
AUD/USD warns of a stronger rally attempt
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 22:01 GMT
New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) registered at 0.4%, below expectations (0.7%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (YoY) came in at 2.7%, below expectations (3.1%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 21:46 GMT
Wall Street up as Fed is not willing to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 21:27 GMT
Upside vulnerability in USD/JPY
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 21:02 GMT
Upside vulnerability in USD/HUF
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 21:01 GMT
Forex today: dollar tumbles on FOMC less hawkish than expected
FXStreet
|
Mar 15, 20:31 GMT
