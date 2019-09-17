ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence for Australia fell to two year low as it plunged 3.5% last week to its lowest level in over two years.

Key Quotes

“‘Time to buy a household item’ was the only subindex in the positive, eking out a 0.2% gain.”

“The financial conditions subcomponents dropped sharply. Current finances were down 4.6%, the third consecutive weekly decline, while future finances were down 4.8%.”

“The economic conditions subindices were also down, with current economic conditions losing 0.6% and future economic conditions falling by a sharp 7.6%, bringing it to a two-year low.”

“The four-week moving average for inflation expectations increased by 0.1ppt to 4.1%, despite a small decline in the weekly reading.”