Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence has taken a pause, as it fell 1.4% last week after two weekly gains, notes the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“With the exception of current economic conditions, which rose 2.1%, all the sub-indices were negative.”

“Current financial conditions fell by 4.7%, its first decline after four consecutive increases, while future financial conditions were down 2.8%.”

“Current economic conditions was positive for the third consecutive week, while future economic conditions were down 0.3% after rising 4.5% in the previous reading.”

“‘Time to buy a household item’ was down 1.3% while the four-week moving average for inflation expectations fell by 0.1ppt to 4.0%.”