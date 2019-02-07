ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for the Australian economy jumped by 4% last week and posting one of the largest increases in a year, notes the research team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“On an absolute level, the index is at a two-month high.”
“Financial conditions indices were mixed, with current finances down 2.2%, while future financial conditions rose 1.0%.”
“Economic conditions were up by a healthy margin. Current economic conditions gained 13.3% after falling for three consecutive weeks. Future economic conditions also showed strength, gaining 7.0%, a rise that came after four straight weekly losses.”
“The ‘Time to buy a major household item’ was up 3.2%, taking it close to the levels seen last July. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 3.9%, although the weekly reading fell to 3.7%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Below-forecast German retail sales could bolster bearish technical setup
The pair closed well below 1.13 on Monday, invalidating the twin bullish cues of higher lows, higher highs and an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed on June 21. German retail sales are forecasted to rise by 0.5% in May.
GBP/USD holds tightly to 10-day low ahead of UK Construction PMI, Carney’s speech
The GBP/USD pair fails to portray the latest pullback of the US Dollar (USD) amid political uncertainty at the UK. The quote takes the rounds to 1.2642 while heading into the London open on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Off lows, looks north with falling channel breakout
Yen is trading largely unchanged on the day at 108.41, having hit a low of 108.27 earlier today. The spot could continue to gain altitude during the day ahead as technical charts indicate the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gold bounces off $1382 on fresh risk off moves
With the USTR’s latest proposal to levy fresh tariffs on EU goods joining uncertainty surrounding Huawei’s future after the US-China trade truce, Gold recover to $1390.35 on early Tuesday.
FX Flows Fueled by G20 Optimism
The G20 summit ended with a trade truce between the US and China. President Trump and President Xi agreed to restart talks with Trump promising to hold back additional tariffs and allow US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.