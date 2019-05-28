Analysts at ANZ note that Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence continues its rise, as it gained 1.2% last week.

Key Quotes

“With the exception of ‘Time to buy a household item’, which fell 2.9%, all the sub-indices were positive.”

“Current financial conditions rose by 1.2%, while future financial conditions were up 0.8%. These two indices have risen for three consecutive weeks. The measure of current financial conditions is its highest since early February.”

“Current economic conditions rose 3.0% while future economic conditions were up 4.5%.”

“The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.1%.”