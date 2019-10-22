Australia: Consumer Confidence in partial recovery mode – ANZ

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence made a partial recovery last week, rising 0.6% after the prior week’s 1.2% drop, notes the research team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“Current finances dropped 2.4%, however. This component is now down nearly 10% from its August high. Future finances gained 0.4%, taking it back above its long term average.”

“Current economic conditions gained 0.3%, while future economic conditions declined by 1.1%. Both the subindices are below their long-term average.”

“The ‘Time to buy a household item’ measure gained 5.1%. There have been some big up and down swings in this measure in recent months, but it remains below its long-run average.”

“Inflation expectations were stable at 4.1%.”