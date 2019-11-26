Australia: Consumer Confidence drops to four year low – ANZ

ANZ analysts note that Australia’s Consumer Confidence index continues its losing streak, falling 2.8% last week to its lowest level in more than four years with weakness witnessed across the board.
Key Quotes
“Current financial conditions fell 0.1%, while future financial conditions plunged 4.4%. Current financial conditions are still above average, but future conditions are now below average.”
“Current economic conditions fell by 1.3% last week, to a four-year low, while future economic conditions declined 4.6% and are now at an all-time low.”
“The ‘Time to buy a household item’ was also at a multi-year low, falling 3.3%. The four-week moving average of inflation expectations was stable at 3.9%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
